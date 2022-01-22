Leroy James Maue, age 80, of Free Soil, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side.
Leroy was born on March 7, 1941, in Manistee, the son of the late Bernard and Virginia (Duliniski) Maue. He graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1959. Leroy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged in 1969.
In his younger years, Leroy loved spending his time lifting weights and listening to music. He enjoyed gardening and doing yard work whenever it was needed.
Leroy will be missed by his sister Elaine Rybicki; nieces Joy (Tom Kim) Bureau, Donna Rybicki and Cheryl (Wayne) Heuer; his nephew Daniel Rybicki; and, many other family and friends.
Besides for his parents, Leroy is preceded in death by his brother Bernard Maue Jr., brother-in-law Richard Rybicki and his nephew David Rybicki.
No services will be held for Leroy.
Please feel free to share a photo or memory with Leroy’s family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.