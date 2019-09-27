Lester “Bulldog” Bailey, born Oct. 10, 1950, died Sept. 12, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2019 at Fort Custer Cemetery in Battle Creek.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast with showers at times. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.