It is with a heavy heart that we say farewell to Lila Mae Cater, a shining star that brightened the lives of all who knew her. Lila, 90, of Ludington passed away quietly on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Corewell Health Hospital of Ludington.
She was born in Manistee on May 31, 1932, to Myrtle (Anderson) & Edward “Happy” Barch. Soon after graduation, she met and married William Cater (who preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2009). They celebrated 57 years of marriage. She was a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church & The Lakeside Circle.
Lila touched many lives in our community as an Avon Lady for over 41 years and at Images Clothing Store. Her warmth and kindness knew no bounds. Her neighborhood will certainly be different now, without seeing her tending her flowers or sitting on her deck enjoying the birds, deer and all of nature surrounding her. Lila and her companion, Bob Nash would often enjoy rides around the farm joined by her faithful dog Shadow.
Lila will be deeply missed by her children Doris (Dori) Bray of Ludington, Dennis (Onjoo) Cater of Los Altos, California, Cheryl (Ron) Assise of Ft. Myers, Florida; beloved grandchildren Christopher (Joey) Bray of Casper, Wyoming, Susan (Brett) Companion of Grand Rapids, Kristyn Assise of Eugene, Oregon., Nicholas Assise of St. John, Indiana; and great- grandchildren Chase, Carver and Joseph Bray, Taylor, Jacob and Courtney Companion, Tyler (Ashleigh) Companion. She is also survived by brothers Dan (Pat) Barch and Doug Barch of Manistee; sister-in-law Joan Barch of Mackinac Island; son-in-law George (Shelly) Bray of Ludington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lila was preceded in death by brothers Edward (Maxine)Barch Jr and James Barch; sister Nancy Hengartner; in-laws Richard (Mildred) Cater, Eugene (Donna) Cater and Betty (John) Williams.
You are invited to join us in a Celebration of Lila’s Life at 1 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services. You are encouraged to wear cheerful clothing!
Memorial donations can be made to The Mason County District Library, Lakeshore Animal Friends, Mason County Mutts or the charity of your choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.