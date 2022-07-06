Lillian Marie Pierce, 87, of Ludington, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.
She was born May 16, 1935, in Ludington, the daughter of Charles and Isabella (Sielski) Bryant.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Dave) Maglothin of Ludington; her son, Robert Pierce of Hart; five grandchildren, Ami Maglothin, Tanya Maglothin, Maggie (Dan) Bates, Bobby Pierce, and Nickole (Nik) Petzak-Davis; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, William Pierce; her daughter, Dianne Petzak; her sisters, Joan Spader and Dolores Balch; and her brother, Rodney Bryant.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.