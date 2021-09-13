Lillian Ruby (Nelson) Kearns, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Haymarket, Virginia.
Lillian was born Dec. 7, 1936, to Ferman Francis Nelson and Eulalia “Lottie” Gallegos in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She and her siblings where raised in Ludington by their grandmother Clara Marie (Hansen) Nelson after the passing of their parents. Lillian married William Vincent Kearns on Nov. 15, 1958, in Illinois, and later divorced. He preceded her in death.
Lillian enjoyed family gatherings, dancing at Rene’s Night Club (back in the day), crocheting and a good strong cup of coffee.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers Robert Lee, John Vernon, Frederick Ernest and Albert Lawrence; and her youngest son Kevin Terance.
Lillian is survived by her son Craig of Illinois; her daughter Leigh Ann (Alan) of Virginia; her grandchildren Jenna (Zach) and Ryan, both of Illinois, and Nathaniel (Ashley) and Abigail, both of Virginia; as well as two nieces, extended family and friends.
Lillian was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
Lillian and her son, Kevin will be interred at 2 p.m. in Lakeview Cemetery on Sept. 17, 2021, in Ludington.