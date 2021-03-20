Linda J. Campbell passed unexpectedly of heart disease complications at Buttersworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Friday, March 12.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Leola Reynolds, along with many of her siblings. She was raised in a very large family, in the Port Huron area.
After high school, Linda became a homemaker, quickly acquiring excellent cooking and seamstress skills. She ultimately moved to the Mason County/Ludington area, where she raised her children.
She is survived by her son Vernon Jeffrey Hill (and thereby her grandson Jacob Martin). She is also survived by her daughter Melissa (Hill) Abraham (and thereby her grandson Jesse Hill and granddaughter Alexandra Abraham).
She is likewise survived by her daughter Amy (Campbell) Patterson (and thereby her grandchildren Hunter, Aidan, Gavin, Ashton, Christian and Savannah Patterson).
Growing up — and to her dying day — Linda loved to watch hummingbirds; listen to the music of Elvis Presley; and enjoyed the scent of fresh picked daisies.
Her three children will be conducting a private remembrance ceremony in their mother’s honor, on the first day of spring.