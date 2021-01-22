Linda Jeanne Grinnell, age 73, of Branch passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Northville to Leonard and Martha Bruckbauer. Linda graduated from Muskegon Heights and went on to attend West Shore Community College and Ferris State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in social work. She married Richard Grinnell on March 23, 1973, in Brohman. Linda was employed with the State of Michigan as a child protective services worker until her retirement in 2010 after 21 years of service.
Linda was a giving and caring woman. She was always helping and volunteering in the community. She was always there with a helping hand, a smile or a hug. She loved life, God and her family and friends. She was an active member of CrossRoads Church in Custer. Linda was a volunteer for Cove and the victim service unit of Mason County. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed reading, bowling, camping with her family at Kibby Creek Campground, taking walks with her dog Sophie and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
Linda will be greatly missed by her husband of 47 years Richard; her son Richard Beebe; her daughter Renea (Kelly) Gallentine; her stepdaughter Julie (Jay) Wallace, her stepson Roy (Deb) Grinnell; her 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great, great-grandchildren; and, her brothers Daniel Bruckbauer and Franklin (Nancy) Bruckbauer.
Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Michael Bruckbauer and John Bruckbauer and her grandson Anthony Raa Beebe.
A funeral will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at CrossRoads Church. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to CrossRoads Church or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).
