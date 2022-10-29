Linda Kay Abraham-Tanks, 73, of Ludington, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Her compassionate heart and kind nature will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Linda was a member of the Ludington Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed camping, sewing, puzzles, various needlework projects, plants, birds and watching a good British period drama. She was born Dec. 24, 1948, in Ludington, the daughter of John and Maxine Larson. After graduating from Mason County Central High School, she moved to Grand Rapids to pursue an accounting degree at Davenport College. She then married and raised her children in the area. Later in life, she embarked on an exciting new adventure, relocating to Sacramento, California, with her second husband. She enjoyed her time on the West Coast and made many close friends. After her husband’s passing, she returned to her roots in Ludington to be near family, experience the change of seasons again, and soak up more beautiful Lake Michigan sunsets.
Linda is survived by her children Michelle (William) Green, Daniel P. Abraham and Annette Abraham; grandchildren Owen Green, Leah Green, Anna Green and Talen Abraham; and siblings Charles Larson, John (Linda) Larson, Thomas (Charlene) Larson, Lois (Joe) Vaclavik and Steve Larson.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry Tanks and first husband Daniel J. Abraham.
The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431, with funeral services following at 2 p.m.. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.