Linda Kay (Burnham) Hodges, 76, of Ludington, formerly of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Linda was born Jan. 19, 1946, the daughter of Carl and Audrey (Corwin) Burnham. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1964.
Linda retired as a county clerk from Oakland County Courthouse after 20 years of service in 2020. She was an active and faithful member of Clarkston Community Church. In her free time, Linda loved to read.
Linda is survived by her son John (Sarah) Hodges; daughter Meghan (Russ) McQuaid of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters Karleen Fedell of Bullard, Texas, Suzanne Dalton of Franklin, Indiana, and Cindi (John) Hooley of Elkhart, Indiana; grandchildren Izzy, Kimmy, Calvin, Layton and Jackson Hodges.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Audrey (Corwin) Burnham and sister Sandra Burnham.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.