Linda Kay Hodges, 76, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 12 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

