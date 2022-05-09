Linda Lou (Whelpley) Pepper, age 72, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at home with her family by her side and is now celebrating in the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior.
Linda was born on Aug. 17, 1949 in Pontiac, the daughter of George and Beverly Whelpley and graduated from Lake Orion Community High School with the class of 1967. In 1968, she married her high school sweetheart Ronald Pepper, and they made their home in Auburn Hills for 44 years before relocating to Gladwin and finally to her dream home in Ludington.
Linda was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting “Granmommie.” She loved caring for and supporting her family and was famous for her Vernors-basted hams and Southern-style banana puddings. After her daughters graduated, she spent many years as an American Greetings card merchandiser. Linda and Ron were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Pontiac, where she served as a junior high youth leader and toddler Sunday school teacher. Currently, they are devoted members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington. Linda especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends on her porch and sitting on the beach to watch the SS Badger arrive while taking in the beautiful sunsets over Lake Michigan.
Along with her husband Ronald, Linda will be greatly missed by two daughters Dr. Julie (Mark) Jessop of West Point, Mississippi, and Amy Pepper of Ludington. She will also be missed by three grandchildren Susan, Raymond and Eliza. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Raymond.
Funeral services will be held for Linda at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington with her pastor, Rev. Brian Blount officiating. Burial will take place at Smith Corners (South Weare) Cemetery in Hart. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. until time of service all at the church. Those who wish to honor Linda with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Orion Veterans Memorial www.orionveteransmemorial.com, where her brother is honored for his ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.
Please visit Linda’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Linda for her family to read, or to light a candle in her memory.