Linda Louise Dunlap, age 71, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was born April 1, 1949, in Flint to Donald and Anna (Nash) Coates. Linda graduated from Flint Southwest High School in 1967. She married Dennis Dunlap on June 22, 1968. Together they raised three children.
Linda worked several jobs throughout the years but was known in the community for her work as a dispatcher/administrative assistant with the Ludington Police Department. She retired in 2004 after more than 20 years of service. After retirement, Linda volunteered at the Ludington Senior Center and spent her summers working at the Ludington State Park. Linda could always be found on Friday night at the American Legion playing cards with her husband and the “Friday Friends.” She also enjoyed playing bingo, bowling (along with the girls trips that accompanied the bowling), reading fiction, going to any casino and bargain shopping. Anyone who ventured to the stores with Linda was well versed in search-and-rescue maneuvers as she enjoyed hunting for clearance deals. Aside from shopping and clipping coupons, her greatest love was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Linda was known for her sweet tooth. She loved to share her goodies with the grandkids anytime they were around.
Linda will be greatly missed by her husband of 52 years Dennis Dunlap; her mother Anna Coates; her children Jeffrey (Juanita) Dunlap of Ludington, Jennifer (Steve) Lacy of Kalamazoo and Courtney (Trish) Dunlap of Scottsdale, Arizona; her 12 grandchildren Lauren, Morgan, Mason, Annesa, Alex, Juan, Kat, Raina, Andrea, Carter, Blake and Kennedy; her sisters Darlene (Mark) Moriarity and Della (Larry) Mills; and, several nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her father Donald Coates and her brother Donnie Coates.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be directed to research on behalf of Parkinson’s disease, namely the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington