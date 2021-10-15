Linda Post, age 78, of Ludington passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home.
Linda graduated from Muskegon High School in 1961 and kept books for Dykstra Foods. She moved to Walhalla in 1973 and while raising her family, was the bookkeeper for Wickes Lumber in Scottville for the next 34 years. She spent her retirement quietly reading, watching birds and otherwise enjoying her home in Ludington.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Dave, son Robert, stepdaughters Erika and Lauren and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille and her sons Donald and Charles.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.