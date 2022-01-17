Linda Sue Arrington, age 81, of Ludington, died on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Linda was born on July 2, 1940, in Findlay, Ohio. She is survived by her husband Jim of 55 years, children Jill DeVries and Gregg Bennett, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Linda, Mom, Grandma, a … however you knew her, you knew a woman that was youthful in spirit, brought a smile and laugh to a room, and loved her family. Linda was never one to shy away from having a good time. She’d be game to hop in a kayak or fashion happy hour drinks for the family. She loved painting, crafting and sewing. But most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
As an avid believer in consumer rights, Linda was quick with the stroke of pen or the click of keyboard to send off a letter to a company, notifying them of an unsatisfactory experience. So, in that same spirit…
To whom it may concern,
As Linda’s family, we’ve enjoyed her in our lives for many years. We’ve been very pleased with the quality of her performance as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has always been quite versatile, from cooking and crafting, to game-playing or holding a great conversation. However, recently Linda experienced an issue that no longer allows us to enjoy her as we had in the past. We had expected to enjoy her company and presence in our lives for many more years. As her family, we would like it to be known that we’re very unsatisfied with this result. We expect this to be corrected however you see fit. Until then, we will hold dear the life she led and the joy she brought to all our lives.
Sincerely,
Linda’s Family