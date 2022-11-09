Linda Sue Coffey, 72, of Pentwater, formerly of Perry, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Linda was born Dec. 4, 1949, the daughter of Grat Rose Jr. and Martha Mahaffey. On Jan. 6, 2017, Linda married her husband, Larry Coffey. She worked for Perry School District for over 10 years as a custodian. Linda loved nature and spent her time gardening and canning. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment spent together.
Linda is survived by her children Christina Lofton Farhat and Dale W. Sober II; husband Larry Coffey; sister Janice Croll; brother Fred Rose; grandchildren Hannah Patterson, Melissa Lofton, Jessica Santana, Brandon Santana and Andrew Casaday; three great-grandchildren; and, extended step family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Grat Rose Jr. and Martha Mahaffey, former husband Dale William Sober and daughter Angela Jane (Lofton) Grice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s honor to your local food bank.
Linda will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.