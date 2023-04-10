Linda Susan Gonzalez, age 73 of Scottville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Linda was born on Aug. 20, 1949 in Ludington, the daughter of Camilo and Herlinda (Amador) Gonzalez. She graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1968. She furthered her education at Muskegon School of Business, graduating in 1972 and working as an Operator for General Telephone in Muskegon. Linda was a very successful and hard-working career woman and was promoted to engineer with GTE before retiring as an inspector in 2004 after 32 years of service.
Linda lived in Muskegon and Kalamazoo most her life, before retiring in Scottville. Linda was well-known for her feisty personality, her generous spirit especially helping out family members, her love of shopping and collecting holiday decorations, especially for Halloween and Christmas. She loved to cook for her family and friends, usually alongside her companion of 55 years, Larry Wilhelm. They loved seafood and many of their creations contained their favorite — shrimp. She enjoyed shopping trips with her sister Jeanie and her nieces, and rarely missed a chance to play the lotto.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved parents Camilo and Herlinda.
She will be greatly missed by the love of her life Larry Wilhelm; her sister Jeanie (Norbert) Castonia; her nieces and nephews, Carlee (Bryan) Pilosi, Michelle (David) Dalesandro, Lindsay Castonia, Abbey Castonia, and Lucas Castonia and his companion Haven; her great-nieces and nephews Brody and Ainslee Pilosi, Julia Castonia, Liam Castonia, and Nicholas and Korryn Dalesandro; her aunts and uncles Mario Amador, Yolanda (Bill) Lynn, Elvira Lynn, Susie Flores, Angie Bartlett, Ophelia Bowling, Johnny Amador, and Celia Gonzalez; her beloved friends Mary Wiegers Cooper, Lisa Goetz, and Gloria Fisher; along with numerous cousins and many friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Linda at noon on Thursday, April 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with the Rev. Daniel DePew as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may visit with her family on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Those who wish to remember Linda with a memorial donation are asked to please consider her family.
Please visit Linda’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Linda with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.