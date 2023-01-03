Lisa Castillo, 47, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. A memorial service will take place Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. located at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

