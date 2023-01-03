Lisa Castillo, 47, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. A memorial service will take place Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. located at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs?
You voted: