Lisa Hagerman Johnson, born Feb. 3, 1957, passed away from respiratory failure on Feb. 9, 2022, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with family by her side.
Lisa was a severe asthmatic from early childhood, yet still managed to have a full and satisfying life. She attended schools in both Ludington and Scottville. She retained many friendships from her early school years. She was known for her sense of humor, her sense of fun and her generous nature.
Lisa worked in several different areas throughout her life, her most fulfilling being in the medical field. Her favorite job was as an office manager in a busy urologists’ practice in Phoenix, Arizona, a position she held for eight years.
She moved back to Ludington in 2013 to be closer to her aging father. In Ludington, she became a volunteer for Lakeshore Animal Friends, an animal advocacy group, until failing health forced her to retire. She always had a love for animals and had dogs for much of her life. She leaves behind her two chihuahuas Peanut and Ginger.
Lisa was predeceased by her wife Cindy Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona; her parents Leta MacDonald and Charles Hagerman, Sr.; and, her brother Charles Hagerman, Jr. She is survived by her sister Gloria (Ted) Greer, her sister Julie Hagerman, her brother Christopher Hagerman, her stepmother Kathryn (Kitty) Hagerman, her Aunt Mary Nelson and several nieces and nephews.
Lisa will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. She was a gentle soul.
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington is in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lakeshore Animal Friends, PO Box 503, Ludington, MI 49431 or Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI 49431