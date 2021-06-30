Lisa M. Fredericks, D.V.M., aged 48 of Colorado, formerly of Mount Pleasant (daughter of Arthur and Karen Fredericks of Scottville) passed away on April 10, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lisa at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne Wheeler as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rickey Cemetery, Scottville. Friends may greet her family on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until time of ceremony at the church. Those who wish to remember Lisa with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation via the following link: https://shafoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/33837-sacred-heart-academy-foundation-inc. Please visit Lisa’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence for her family.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many times have you gone to the beach so far this summer?
You voted: