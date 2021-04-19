Lisa M. Vasquez, age 58, of Ludington passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

