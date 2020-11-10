Lisa M. Vasquez, age 58, of Ludington passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 19, 1962 in Ludington to Robert and Elizabeth (Fortier) Lucas. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1981 and went on to work as a nurse at, the now, MediLodge of Ludington. She married Sergio Vazquez on March 7, 2001. In her spare time, Lisa would volunteer for food trucks. She also loved to watch movies and spend time with her family.
Lisa is survived by her husband Sergio; her children Jerica Wilbur of Ludington and David Wilbur of Ludington; her stepdaughter Elizabeth Wilbur; her siblings, Julie (Javier) Medina, Patricia Lucas, Mary (Kristi Zimmerman) Lucas-Zimmerman, and Dennis Lucas.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Michael and Jeff Lucas.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 2 p.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions in Lisa’s name may be directed to Sergio Vasquez to distribute to Lisa’s children.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.