Lloyd “Bud” Elsworth Marrison, age 89, of Hart, formerly of Scottville, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Ludington to Lloyd and Ila (Schmiedeknicht) Marrison. Bud graduated from Pentwater High School in 1952. He married the late Charlene Mae Carlson on Dec. 20, 1958.
Bud proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a medic and served in a MASH unit during his time in Korea. He worked as a machinist for Harsco and retired in 2001. In the ‘60s, Bud worked on the Ludington car ferry and he also worked as a carpenter. Bud enjoyed NASCAR, old engine shows, thrift shopping, the Scottville Clown Band and donating to the Mason County Animal Shelter. Bud never met a stranger. He was blessed with the gift of gab and he had an incredible memory.
Bud will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sister Geraldine Goodnight of Indiana and his brother John (Betty) Marrison of Pentwater, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife Charlene and his sisters Alyce Flowers and Ruth Peterson.
Memorial contributions in Bud’s name may be directed to the Scottville Clown Band or the Mason County Animal Shelter.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Brookside Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.