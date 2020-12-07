Lloyd E. Van Aelst passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 94.
Lloyd was born May 11, 1926, on the family farm in Elbridge Township to Alphonse Sr. and Beatrice (Goodrich) Van Aelst. He helped on the farm, including his least favorite job of milking the cows.
Lloyd graduated from Hart Public Schools in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army in 1945, and received an honorable medical discharge on Oct. 31, 1945. He attended Green Barber College in Detroit, , and barbered in the basement barber shop in Hart, first under his great-uncle Charlie Newton; then when Uncle Charlie retired, he bought the barber shop business, renaming it Lloyd’s Barber Shop. Lloyd was a barber for more than 44 years. He retired in 1991. Most people only new him as Lloyd or “Lloyd the Barber.”
On July 20, 1948, Lloyd married the love of his life and best friend, Joyce A. Gardner. They spent 72 years together and cuddled often in their waning years. They loved traveling the U.S. until they couldn’t any more. Their favorite trip was a drive up to Alaska. During the years that they raised their young family of four children, they took family trips and spent the summers at the Gardner’s Pentwater cottage swimming, water skiing, grilling, and just having good old family fun times. Lloyd made it possible for his children to have a great life, whether it was working to put food on the table, clothes on our back, and keeping the house or cottage running like a well-oiled machine.
He was active in the American Legion, Hart Jaycees, Eagles Board, Oceana Fair Board and FOE Bowling Alley Board. He bowled and sponsored his own weekly bowling team for many successful years. He loved his Detroit Tigers, and followed the Detroit Lions, MSU and U of M football teams and the Detroit Pistons basketball team.
He is survived by: his wife, Joyce; three children, Susan (Amede DeCruydt) Van Aelst of Maple City, Scott Van Aelst of Lake Ann and Janis Van Aelst of Hart; son-in-law Steven (Tonya) Eisele of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren Ryan Eisele, Breanne (Max) Booth, Alexis DeCruydt, Zach DeCruydt, Joe Pobuda, Sarah Pobuda and Jordan Van Aelst; great-grandchildren Jasper Eisele, Mason Pobuda, Presley Booth and Landon Booth; and, many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Emerson and Alphonse (Al) Jr.; and daughter, Linda (Van Aelst) Eisele.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Crystal Valley Care Fund at crystalvalleycarefund.org or PO Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
There will be a graveside service for the family in Hart Cemetery on a future date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.