Lloyd Eugene Dipple, 85, of Ludington, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. He was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Ludington, the son of Herbert and Elitha (Houk) Dipple.
Lloyd was a farmer for many years. Lloyd enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand whenever anyone needed it. Lloyd enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years he also enjoyed roller skating and skiing.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter Doreen (William) Bodin of Muskegon; his sons Mack (Lesa) Dipple of Scottville and Eric (Delores) Dipple of Ludington; five grandsons Adam Visser, Christopher Visser, Stephen Dipple, Jonathan Dipple and David Dipple; sister Loida Moy; two brothers Herbert Dipple of Detroit and Howard Dipple of Ludington; and, several nieces and nephews.
On April 8, 1961, in Ludington, Lloyd married Janet Elizabeth Jensen, who preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Carl Moy.
A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at the Pere Marquette Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornea Research Foundation, 9002 N. Meridian St., Suite 212, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.