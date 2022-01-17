Lois Ann Anderson, age 89, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Lois was born on March 22, 1932 in Muskegon, the daughter of Floyd and Grace (Sherburn) Wolfe. She graduated from High School in Scottville with the class of 1950. Lois married the love of her life, William Andrew Anderson Jr. on Feb. 17, 1951. She and her husband worked as a great team on the family farm. She was a member of Victory Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Ladies Aid Club.
Lois kept herself busy with raising her family, working on the farm, sewing, canning, mowing the lawn, baking and taking care of her beautiful roses. She enjoyed traveling out west and up north, spending time with her family, and relaxing in the sunshine on the patio.
Lois will be greatly missed and is survived by her children Daniel (Sherry) Anderson, Peggy (Gary) Dittmer and Pamela (Mike) Kusebuski; grandchildren Jennifer (Tristan Graham) Hodges, Julia (Christopher) Hasenbank, Chris (Aimee) Dittmer, Amanda (Jeremy) Overmyer, Tammy Moore, Andrew (Nicole) Kusebuski, Jacob (Courtney) Anderson and Jason (Juliana) Anderson; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her siblings Ken (Pauline) Wolfe and Marilyn Hildebrand.
Besides her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years William Anderson; siblings Richard Wolfe and Carol Lirones; sisters-in-law Wilma Longpre and Myrtle Dennis; and her parents-in-law, William Sr and Marie Anderson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Amanda Overmyer for all of the extra special care.
A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A luncheon will be provided immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
