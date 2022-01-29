Lois Ann Anderson, age 89, of Ludington passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service also at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
