Lois Ann Riffle (Bates), aged 78, of Fountain, passed away on July 31, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Lois was born March 22, 1943, at Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington, the daughter of Kenneth Frederick and June Hope (Christensen) Bates. She grew up in Mason County and attended school at Mason County Central, graduating with the class of 1961.
On June 17, 1961, she married Norman Charles Riffle at Victory Trinity Lutheran Church and they celebrated 38 years together before Norman preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister Laura; and her brother-in-law Keith Riffle and his wife Beth.
Lois worked for 34 years as a bus driver for Mason County Eastern Public Schools, and was a member of Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church and the Mason County Farm Bureau. Her greatest love was for the Lord and for her family, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lois also enjoyed helping and visiting with her friends, family and those in need.
Lois will be greatly missed by her daughter Candy (Kelly) Lemire of Fountain; her sons Norman “Buzz” (Lisa) Riffle Jr. of Belding and Marc (Betsy) Riffle of Scottville; her brothers Fred (Cathi) Bates, Kenny Bates and Frank (Roberta) Bates all of Ludington; her grandchildren Chad (Natalie) Riffle, Holly (Donnie) Danklefsen, Sydney Riffle, Logan Riffle, Rebekah (Kyle) Jacobson, Hope (Sam) Sagers, Alaina (David) Wyman, Kelly (Rachel) Lemire Jr., Naaman (Katrina) Lemire and Zachary Martinsen; her great-grandchildren Addison, Jaxon, Alivia, Joseph, Easton, Nolan, Gabriella, Bradley, Eric, Matthew, Grace, Faith, Rose, Lilly, Abigail, Joanna, baby Lemire, Naaman Jr., Ariana and Ivy.
Funeral services will be held for Lois at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church with Pastor Jay Piper and Rev. Norman Letsinger officiating. Private burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family for a time of visitation on Friday evening, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at Bachelor Church.
Due to severe allergies to flowers, Lois’ family would ask you to please consider making donations to Portage Lake Covenant Bible Camp in her memory, www.portagelake.org.
Please visit Lois’ memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Lois for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.