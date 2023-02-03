Lois Ann (Buffum) Magnuson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Scottville.
Lois was the daughter of Millard and Vida (Freeman) Buffum. She had three brothers Dwayne, Larry and Ken, and two sisters Beverly and Janice. She met Nelson Magnuson on a blind date and they were married for over 40 years until his death in November 1996. Lois and Nels had five children John Magnuson, Deb (Charles) Fitzgibbon, Carl Gregory, Paula (Michael) Raap and Marysie (Merton) Walters.
Lois enjoyed gardening, helping on the farm, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, sewing, knitting and crocheting. In the last year, she especially enjoyed spending time with her youngest great-granddaughter Gyda. The last thing she crocheted was a jumper for Gyda.
Lois was a retired registered nurse. She started her career at Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington and then at Oceana Hospital in Hart.
She was the director of nursing when Oceana Hospital closed. She then worked at Memorial Hospital in Ludington and finished her nursing career at the Oceana Medical Care Facility. After retirement she volunteered for Hospice of Michigan for several years and helped run the stroke support group at the Scottville Senior Center.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Vida; her brothers Dwayne, Larry and Ken; her husband Nels; son John; and daughter Carol. She is survived by her two sisters Beverly Riggs and Nanice Hull-Hammons; her daughters Deb, Paula and Maysie; and many special friends. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Jeromy Magnuson, Kaylynn Hoffman, Elizabeth Gregory, Jason Yeager, Eric Yeager, Megan Fitzgibbon, Marissa Fitzgibbon and Amanda and Maria Walters who helped care for her for the last several years; seven great-grandchildren Devan, Hunter, Logan, Faith, Nileia, Ryder and Gyda.
There are no services at this time but there will be a celebration of life for Lois in the summer.