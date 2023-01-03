Lois Ann Geil, 65, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home. She was born Nov. 14, 1957, in Ludington, the daughter of Guy and Rosemarie (Linder) Wrege.
Lois was employed by Ludington Area Schools for over 30 years, she was a librarian for many years and then a custodian until her retirement. Most of the students affectionately remember her as “Miss Lois.” In her spare time, Lois enjoyed going for rides out to the Ludington State Park and to Dairy Queen. She also enjoyed going thrift store shopping with her friends Karen and Terrie.
Lois is survived by her children Jeremy Agens of Ludington, Sandra (Barry) Shier of Ludington and Travis Geil of Lafayette, Indiana; four grandchildren, Duran Navarro, Kyla Navarro, Brody Shier and Gunnar Shier; her mother Rosemarie Wrege; her sisters Diane (Greg) Soper and Janice (John Gilligan) Jensen; her sister-in-law Christine Wrege; several nieces and nephews; and her companion Randy Craven.
Lois was preceded in death by her father,Guy Wrege and her brother Robert Wrege.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.