Lois Jean Sherman, 94, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Ludington. She was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Ludington, the daughter of C. Reinhardt and Magdalene (Mørck) Andersen. Lois grew up in the Scottville area and graduated from Scottville High School in 1947.
Lois was employed for many years as a stenographer at Autopulse Corporation and Atkinson Manufacturing Company; and later she worked in the food service department for the Ludington Area School District. Lois was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a church council member, as well as a member of the Lakeside Circle and Faith Formation.
Lois is survived by her son Eric L. (Deborah) Sherman of Ludington; her granddaughter Annika Mariela Sherman of Ludington; her grandson Karsten Lee Sherman of Ludington; two sisters-in-law Connie Andersen of Ludington and Norma Andersen of Scottville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
On Oct. 27, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lois married Arthur L. Sherman, who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother Ivan Andersen; her twin brother Lloyd Budd Andersen; five sisters Gunhild Andersen, Ruth Kudich, two named Edith Andersen, and Myrtle Harrington; two sisters-in-law Henrietta Andersen and Norma Sherman; three brothers-in-law Howard Harrington, Rudolph Kudich and Harold “Lux” Sherman; one niece Beth Andersen; and one nephew Jay Sherman.
Per Lois’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
