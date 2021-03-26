Lois L. Ayers, 78, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Ludington. She was born Dec. 20, 1942, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Abbott) Braford.
Lois earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from Western Michigan University, and later a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Lois’ adventurous spirit took her to many places, and her generous heart touched many people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Lois is survived by her sister Susan and Jim MacGregor; brother Brent and Wendy Braford; and, nieces and nephews LeeAnn Jasperse, Matthew and Kathy MacGregor, Kathleen MacGregor, Nicholas Braford, Elizabeth and Ryan Naudi, and Christine and Ken O’Callaghan.
In accordance with Lois’ wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice in Lois’ name.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.