Lois Vivian Marcellus Scott peacefully slipped into the arms of her maker the morning of Dec. 19, 2020, at Lake Michigan Senior Living just a few weeks short of her 91st birthday.
She was born Jan. 8, 1930, to Lester and Vivian Marcellus in Ludington, and spent her early years living and attending school in Pentwater. The family moved to Victory in 1945 where the family operated a general store until 1954. Lois graduated from Scottville High School in 1948, and in January 1949, married Robert W. Scott, long-time mail carrier in Scottville and the surrounding community.
Lois discovered that she had talent and love for drawing early in her childhood and remained an active, professional artist her entire life. Her last painting was a beautiful baby portrait completed just one month prior to her passing. To contribute to the family income, Lois learned sign painting from a local Native American artist, Albert Miko. During their years working together, they painted anything from large wall murals to store-front windows throughout Western Michigan. Later, she went on her own, with her most famous work being the Western-themed murals at Fort Daul in Ludington.
Lois re-married to Mel Takace, an avid musician and member of the Scottville Clown Band, in May 1992 and began a long deferred desire to become a jazz singer. She performed regularly with several local bands accompanied by husband Mel on bass or keyboard. Lois loved to be with her children and grandchildren, but most of all, she enjoyed her great-grandchildren in her later years. She cherished her long-time Marcellus home on East Melendy Street where she spent many hours tending the expansive grounds and painting in her studio. Lois was well known in Mason County and loved by all for her wit, sense of humor and warm personality.
She was preceded in death by both husbands and her two sisters Betty Lou and Barbara.
Surviving are her son Jon Scott (Anne) of Onaway; daughters Jan Wagner (Ed) of Ludington and Jyl Gaskin (Jim) of Williamsburg; and, a half-brother Larry Lentz of Pentwater, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Lois’ wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com