Loreen E. Purple, age 86, of Custer, devoted wife and mother, earned her wings on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Just days before her passing, Loreen was baptized as she accepted the Lord into her heart. She was born July 24, 1934, in Gould City to Roy and Mable (Sidelinker) Morrison.
Loreen married the late Robert Purple on Nov. 17, 1952, in Naubinway. Together they raised eight children. Loreen worked at many factories in the area and retired from Walmart after over 10 years with the company.
Loreen loved crocheting, reading, especially Grisham and King novels. She also enjoyed camping and fishing and especially smelt dipping in the U.P.
Loreen is survived by her children Robert (Annette) Purple of Muskegon, Roy Purple of Scottville, Linda (Junior) Pena of Lubbock, Texas, Kathi (Kenneth) MacDonald of Custer, Greg (Amy) Purple of Whitehall, Billie Purple of Custer and Angie (Tony) Greco of Custer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her five siblings Marilyn, Joan, Ethel, Roy “Jr.” and Larry; many nieces and nephews; and, her beloved little dog Midget.
Besides her parents, Loreen was preceded in death by her husband; her son Ken Purple; her siblings twin sister Doreen, Violet and Helen; and her very special aunt and uncle who raised Loreen during her youth Martha and Herman.
The family wishes to acknowledge Loreen’s daughter, Billie, for her love and care over the last five years, and a special thank you to her helpful friend and neighbor Troy Baker.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.