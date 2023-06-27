Loretta Ann Gimbutis, 91, died early Saturday morning at the family residence in Scottville. She was born Loretta Peters on Jan. 27, 1932, daughter of Frank Peters and Catherine Bladzik.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Louis Gimbutis Sr. and her son Louis Gimbutis Jr. She will be greatly missed by her remaining son David (Jane) Gimbutis; seven grandchildren Laurie (Scott) Haynor, Louis David Gimbutis, Heather (Keith) Berry, Dawn (Ben) Dandurand, Erica (Darrel) Fox, Paul (Michelle) Gimbutis, and Brad Gimbutis, nine great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.
Loretta attended St. Simon’s Elementary School of Ludington and at age 14 she went to work. She worked continuously for the next 57 years. She was known as a strong, steadfast worker, working the candy counter at Newberrys as a teenager, bakery at Gibbs Goodies, then Pillsburys. She worked sanding and finishing furniture at Brills for over 30 years. She ended her working career tying evergreen trees at Paul’s Nursery.
She will always be remembered as a very generous woman. She made a dining room table full of Easter baskets made of popcorn ball material every spring. She would sell you a filled basket for 50¢, if you couldn’t afford it or were under the age of 10, she would give it to you for free. Throughout Mason County there are many people who can tell you about the Carebears she made to celebrate babies or as a comfort for the loss of a family member.
A lifelong Catholic, Loretta was raised at St. Simons in Ludington and raised Louis and David at St. Jerome’s in Scottville where she was a member until it closed.
There will be a private (family only) graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Scottville later this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
To laugh often and much;
to win the respect of the intelligent people
and the affection of children;
to earn the appreciation of honest critics
and endure the betrayal of false friends;
to appreciate beauty;
to find the best in others;
to leave the world a bit better
whether by a healthy child, a garden patch,
or a redeemed social condition;
to know that one life has breathed easier
because you lived here.
This is to have succeeded. – Ralph Waldo Emerson