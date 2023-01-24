Loretta Mae Tipton, 93, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living Center. She was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Ludington, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Smith) Lange.
Loretta started her career working as a secretary at a law firm in Ludington. She then held several other office positions in the area until she landed her dream job of an elementary school librarian for the Ludington Area School District working at Lakeview School. She held this position for over 25 years until her retirement. For years afterward many of her former students would recognize her on the street and thank her for sharing her love of reading with them.
Loretta and her husband John enjoyed participating in all activities at Lincoln Hills Country Club where they were members for almost 50 years. In retirement, they enjoyed warmer climates in the winter where they would gather with friends to socialize, especially if it included a chance to dance. Loretta was an avid golfer, reader and walker. She was always up for a lunch out, coffee with a friend or time spent chatting with her weekly walking group. She was also a life time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. But most of all, Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons and greatgran children to whom she was affectionately known as “Grandma T.”
Loretta is survived by her daughters Susan (Michael) Luskin of Ludington, Lisa (Steve) Morrill of Ludington and stepdaughter Debbi Tipton and family of Texas; her grandsons Luke (Angela) Luskin of Houghton, Casey Luskin of Athens, Greece, and Jonathan (Jenna) Morrill of Scottville; three great-grandchildren Wyatt Luskin, Alida Luskin and Adalyn Morrill; and several nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her first husband Emil Rostek; her son Stephen Rostek; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law Walter and Florence Lange; and her second husband John Tipton.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Mason County Library, Ludington Branch.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.