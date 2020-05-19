Lori D. Krzymicki, age 66, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Lori Cobb was born on Feb. 12, 1954, the daughter of Don and Margie Cobb. She married Richard Krzymicki on May 18, 1974, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. Lori graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1972. She retired from FloraCraft in 2019 after 30 years of dedicated service.
Lori was a member of Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and with her many friends at the Eagles.
Lori is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard Krzymicki; children, Shanna Garvy and Chad Krzymicki; daughter-in-law, Karri Krzymicki; grandchildren, Keegan Purple, Cierra Krzymicki, Abraham Krzymicki and Bria Krzymicki; siblings, Pam Johnson and John Cobb; and many nieces and nephews.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Margie Cobb, and her mother-in-law, Helen Krzymicki.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of Michigan.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Lori at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.