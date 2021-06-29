Lorli Marie Dolson (nee Wiedenkeller), age 88, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born on June 15, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Hilbert Wiedenkeller and Antoinette (Nolte) Wiedenkeller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert Russell Dolson.
Surviving Lorli are her nine children and their spouses Lynmarie (John) Pugh, Jeanne (Mike Yocum) Dolson, Kristine (Otto) Molmen, Sheri (Steve) Manett, Karen (Mike) Alberts, Kathleen (Chris Spilling) Dolson, Jonathan (Carmen) Dolson, Eric Dolson and Karl (Jennifer) Dolson; 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; her brother Hilbert Wiedenkeller and sister Carla Schumacher; and, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In February 1954, she married her sweetheart in Valparaiso, Indiana, moved to the Detroit area in 1958, and made their way to Mason County in 1977 where she helped manage their Sugar Ridge Orchards fruit farm. She became adept at canning and won quite a few blue ribbons at the county fair for her canned fruit and jam! She was an interior designer and used those skills in many jobs, concluding her career with 25 years as an award-winning realtor.
Lorli was a highly organized leader who excelled at whatever she undertook – high school marching band drum major, Valparaiso University drum major, and ice skating and baton twirling instructor for 36 and 18 years, respectively. She even ice skated on her 80th birthday with several children and grandchildren. She and Robert were also long-time sailors and avid cross- country skiers.
Lorli was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. She was a devoted mother – ensuring all her children had music education and participated in their chosen sports and activities; was active as a school parent serving for many years as president of the Mason County Central High School band parents’ organization; and, an outstanding Girl Scout leader for 20 years. Her troop was the very first Girl Scout troop to serve as Governor’s Honor Guards on Mackinac Island in 1974! She cherished the friendships and memories of her 64 years in Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Not surprisingly, her husband frequently referred to her as “wonder woman.”
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Aug. 2, 5 p.m. with visitation at 3 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington. For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Hospice of Michigan, Leelanau Conservancy, Belle Isle Conservancy or the Milwaukee Clipper restoration fund. https://www.hom.org/donations/. https://www.leelanauconservancy.org/donate/, https://www.belleisleconservancy.org/donate, https://www.milwaukeeclipper.com/donate/
