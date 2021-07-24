Lorli Marie Dolson (nee Wiedenkeller), age 88, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

