Lorli Marie Dolson (nee Wiedenkeller), age 88, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
