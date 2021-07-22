Lorna Jean (Howe) Dumas, aged 86, of Ludington, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held for Lorna at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville with Rev. James Schroeder officiating. Friends may visit with her family prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Lorna with a memorial donation are asked to donate a bag of groceries to a local food bank in her memory, as she would consider that a kind and generous gift. www.wymanfuneralservice.com
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many times have you barbecued so far this summer?
You voted: