Lorraine Mary Seguin, 86, of Ludington, passed away on May 13, 2021.
Lorraine was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Detroit, the daughter of Octave and Eliza (DeCruydt) DeSchryver. She graduated from Dominican Catholic High School with the class of 1952. Lorraine was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church and spent many years as a medical billing specialist for Ludington Memorial Medical Center.
When Lorraine wasn’t volunteering at St. Simon’s, traveling or playing cards, she could often be found painting, working in her garden or baking. She was a Detroit sports fan and enjoyed sewing, ceramics and singing.
Lorraine is survived by her children Karen (Mike) Stern, Lynn (Kevin) Bouwkamp, Dan (Lisa) Seguin and Michelle (Kurt Nelson) Seguin; grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, Shane, Josh, Jordan, Sam, Aaron, Andy, Luke, Kathryn and Kyle; and her sister Joanne McCarthy.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Catherine Seguin; siblings Rosemary Doyle, Jules (Joseph) De-Schryver and George De-Schryver; and her children’s father Richard Seguin.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will he held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Daughters of America, National Right to Life, or Wounded Warrior Project.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Lorraine at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.