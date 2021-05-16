Lorraine Mary Seguin, 86, of Ludington, passed away on May 13, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will he held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
When do you think you will feel safe in a large crowd again?
You voted: