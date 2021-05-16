Lorraine Mary Seguin, 86, of Ludington, passed away on May 13, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will he held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos