Lorraine Phyllis Keson, age 101, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1920, in Fountain, the daughter of Dow and Adele (Tauch) Johnson.
She was married on April 8, 1941, to Walter Keson who preceded her in death in February 1977.
Lorraine was loved and cherished by many and will be greatly missed by her children, son Michael (Elsie) Keson, daughter-in-law Joyce Keson and daughter Mary (William) Lehrbass; her grandchildren Christina (Stewart) Kieliszewski, Paul (Julie) Keson, Craig Keson, Jim (Rebekah) Lehrbass and Kristi (Joe) Hill; her 12 great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband Walter, Lorraine was also preceded in death by her son Thomas Keson and her half-sisters Agnes Johnson and Vernal Bengtson.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate her faith and life will be held in the spring due to COVID-19 concerns with Pastor Mick Shriver of Emanuel Lutheran Church officiating.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Pam Carlson, Ludington Assisted Living staff and Elara Caring Hospice for their loving and care of Lorraine.
Those who wish to remember Lorraine with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Emanuel Lutheran Church Christian Education For Youth at 501 E Danaher St, Ludington, MI, 49431, The Mason County District Library for their large print and E-books, or Elara Caring Hospice at 203 S. State St, Big Rapids, MI, 49307.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.