Louis “Lou” Gimbutis Jr. passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Butterworth Hospital Grand Rapids, at the age of 72. He lived his final weeks, months and years in precisely the same manner that he had lived his previous seven decades — concerned not for himself, but only for the happiness and well- being of his loved ones.
He is survived by his mother Loretta Gimbutis; his brother David (Jane) Gimbutis; his daughters Laurie (Scott) Haynor and Erica (Darriel) Fox; his son Louis David Gimbutis; and his grandchildren Cadence and Cain Fox, Brett Dunlap and Trenton Durling.
Louis was born in Ludington and graduated high school at Mason County Central. He received his associate’s degree at West Shore Community College and bachelor’s degree at Ferris State University, where he later landed an U.S. Army helicopter on campus for a formal speech to the students of his alma mater.
His proudest days were while serving his country on three terms of active duty in Vietnam, and justifiably so. Louis was a member of the Army Tank Corps, 82nd Airborne Division and a 1st Cavalry Division Warrant Officer helicopter pilot. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for being wounded as the result of enemy action, the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in an aerial fight, the Bronze Star for heroism and valor, and an Air Medal for hours airborne.
Caesar believed that immortality could be achieved if one’s acts during life were of sufficient impact and magnitude to ensure that his name was never forgotten, even after leaving his body behind. By this measure, it’s easy to see where Louis now lives and will continue to live on- in the hearts, minds, and spirits of those he loved most.
In accordance with his wishes, no service will be held.
The best of words limp when attempting to describe how much he will be missed as a Son, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and pet owner.
