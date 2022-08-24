Louis “Louie” John Anderson, age 83, of Fountain passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Louis was one of 11 children and is survived by sisters Joann Litwin of Toledo, Ohio, and Helen Stanton of Temperance. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Anderson. Louie served in the U.S. Army and did a tour in Korea. He was an over the road truck driver and did some farming at his home in Fountain. For the last eight months of his life he was living at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. The family would like to thank the neighbors that helped Louie while he was in the care facility, and the care givers at the OMCF for helping him in the last months of his life. According to his wishes cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.