Lovisa Jane Larsen, 100, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home. She was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Custer, the daughter of George and Lydia (Rhinebolt) Bryant.
Jane worked several jobs throughout her 100-year life, including being a secretary for the health department, a waitress; a salesclerk at J.J. Newberry’s, a housekeeper at Epworth, and a bartender at the American Legion.
Jane served as a Cub Scout den mother, and was active in the Danish Sisterhood, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Emblem Club, the Women of the Moose of which she was a life member and a senior regent. Jane was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she served as president five times and was inducted into the Michigan Eagles Auxiliary Hall of Fame. When she turned 90, Jane became an Honorary Member of the Ludington Fire Department. During World War II, Jane was a plane spotter. Jane truly enjoyed helping others and would volunteer her time to anyone that asked.
She loved to travel, go bowling and watching the Detroit Red Wings, the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan Football. For over 25 years, Jane organized an annual trip on the Badger going to Manitowac for the Ludington Eagles.
Jane is survived by her children Andrew Larsen of Fountain, Mark Larsen of
Ludington, Kevin Larsen of San Francisco, California and Heidi (Roger) Sanford of
Ludington; five grandchildren; and, eight great-grandchildren.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Earl Richard Larsen in 1984, her brother Jack and her sisters Lois and Berniece.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.