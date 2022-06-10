Lt. David Michael Hammond-Koskey PA, age 68, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from complications from a stroke. Dave was born Oct. 2, 1953 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Edmond and Joyce (Kinney) Koskey.
He graduated from Wausau High School in 1971 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was trained as an LPN and he was stationed in multiple locations. Over the years he acquired enough credits to earn his bachelor’s degree from Mount Carmel Mercy Hospital in 1982. His interest in medicine drove him to continue his education and he received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska in 2000. While in the army, Dave was an active participant in war games in Germany and later in Panama during the police action. In total, Dave served 15 years in the army and six years in the U.S. Navy.
After retiring from the military in 2013, Dave continued in the medical services, working as a physician’s assistant in many rural Wisconsin areas, the most recent being Medford, Wisconsin, before moving to Ludington as a practicing physician’s assistant. When asked why he chose to work in rural locations rather than a more lucrative career in a metropolitan area he answered, “because poor people deserve good health care too.” If he wasn’t caring for those in his community, Dave was spending time with family or golfing.
Dave received many awards during his career. In 1987, the Wisconsin Academy of Physician’s Assistants awarded him outstanding significant contributions towards the advancement of the Physician Assistant profession. He also received an award for serving as president of the Wisconsin Association of Physician Assistants (WAPA) 1989-1990 for leadership, service and dedication to the physcian’s assistant profession. WAPA recognized Dave as Physician Assistant of the Year in 1994. In 2013 he received an award from the Wisconsin National Guard upon his retirement.
Dave is survived by his wife Lisa whom he married in 2009; his stepdaughter Sasha (Fernando) Ospina; his daughter Delaine (Tom) Glaze; his son Daniel (Kate) Koskey; his grandchildren Kinzy and Parker Glaze and Lauren and Calvin Koskey; his sisters Susan (Jeff) Kaliebe and Denise (Paul) Gerhardt; his brothers Keith (Vicky) Koskey, Gary (Heather) Koskey and Pete (Sarah) Koskey; his brother-in-law Roger Behrens; his 14 nieces and nephews, one great-niece, one great-nephew and two great-great-nieces; and, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Charles Kolbe, his sister Kathy Behrens and his nephew Christopher Koskey.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held July 30, 2022, at Sylvan Hill Park in Wausau.
