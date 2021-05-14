LuAnne Winiecke, age 67, of Ludington, the love of my life, left this mortal world for the spiritual after life on Monday, May 10, 2021. She left countless acts of selflessness and kindness; fiercely loyal to her family and friends, expecting nothing in return.
She was born Jan. 18, 1954, in Ludington to Andrew and Doris (Kaber) Henrickson. Lu graduated from Ludington High School in 1972. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Winiecke, on Aug. 6, 1976, in Saugatuck.
Lu worked as a loan officer at the National Bank of Ludington for 18 years. She went on to work for the Ludington city attorney for 14 years. She retired at the age of 50.
Lu was a talented seamstress. She handstitched many quilts, along with many other items, for loved ones and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She lived by the “work hard, play hard” motto. Lu believed in life, love and forgiveness. She never saw someone for their wealth or poverty. She always said there was good in everyone no matter their station in life.
Lu is survived by her husband Dennis, her brother Ron (Beth) Henrickson, her sister Pam (Drew) Denick and her beloved German Shepherd, Tank.
Besides her parents, Lu was preceded in death by her sister Karen Henrickson. She was also preceded in death by her first four German Shepherds, Columbo, Manson, Boris and Brutus.
My wild ride on the trip called life can be summed up in one song: “My Way.” Love to all, till we meet again.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and burial at Lakeview Cemetery will take place when her soul mate joins her in their ongoing love affair through eternity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Peace, go with God.