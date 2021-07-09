Lucie Plowe Kuras, 89, of Ludington, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living. She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Trimountain,, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Garnero) Recore.
Lucie grew up in Trimountain under the care of her grandparents, Gildo and Lucia Garnero. After a short period in nursing, Lucie moved to Ludington in 1960 where she was co-owner of Plowe Funeral Home, the former Daniel Goodenough apartment house and the Ventura Motel. She also was a caregiver at the Lutheran Men’s Home in Scottville for many years and volunteered at Memorial Medical Center for over 10 years. In her spare time, Lucie enjoyed working outside, taking care of her yard and reading. She enjoyed going to warm places in the winter in a motorhome.
She was a member of St. Simons Catholic Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters for at least 50 years.
Lucie was a feisty woman with a direct demeanor which made her many friends. Upon an initial meeting, her borderline “inquisition” made a point of gathering everything she could learn about someone’s life: employment, family ancestry, favorite foods, place of residence, and well, you get the idea. But woe to those fell on her wrong side because she never forgot a face. Ultimately, with Lucie, you always knew where you stood. That being said, Lucie was grateful for the special care from the loving staff at Ludington Woods where she had resided for the past year. Her special thanks to an exceptional group.
On Feb. 1, 1992, Lucie married Wallace “Wally” Kuras who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Nancy (Joe) Brusati of Butte, Montana; her three children Diana (Tom) Pehrson of Grand Rapids, Randy (Deb) Plowe of Ludington and Richard (Deb) Plowe of Ludington; eight grandchildren Michael (Michelle) Pehrson, Karen (Dan) Dys, Kelly (Kevin) Butler, Molly Plowe, Sara (Trevor) Dyer, Charissa Plowe, Justin (Patty) Kraus and Warren (Kellie) Kraus; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com