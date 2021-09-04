Lucille J. Copenhaver, age 95, of Ludington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Sept. 28, 1925, in Ludington to LeRoy and Nellie (Thompson) Miller.
Lucy married the love of her life, Eugene Copenhaver, on Aug. 28, 1943, in Kentucky. Together they raised four daughters. She worked for FiveCAP, Senior Lunch Program, Meals on Wheels, Daisy Mae Bakery and Shoreline Motel. She loved to camp, hunt, fish, bowl and dance. She also enjoyed picnics with family, car rides and her favorite holiday was Halloween. She loved playing cards at the local senior center and going to the casino.
Lucy is survived by her daughters Donna Copenhaver, Shirley (Terry) Woirol, Susan (Greg Summers) Copenhaver and Marilyn (Larry Matuz) Copenhaver; her sister-in-law Darlene Copenhaver; her grandchildren Gregory Sutula, Theresa Sutula, Golda (Josh) Sopers and Michelle (Chris) Hamman; her great-grandchildren Anna (Shane) Cobb and Tyler, Josh and Sylvia Little; three great, great-grandchildren; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Eugene in 1996; her sister Phyllis (Russell) Bigsby; her brothers Donald (Myrtle) Miller, Bruce (Ruth) Miller, Dale (Betty & Wanda) Miller and Clarence (Mary) Miller; and, her in-laws Henry (Goldabelle & Elsie) Copenhaver, Henry Copenhaver, Athol (Dorothy) Copenhaver, Dale McDowell and Don (Ramona) Copenhaver.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Lucy’s name may be directed to the Scottville Senior Center, the Ludington Senior Center or Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.