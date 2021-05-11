Lucille Rowe, age 83, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born April 25, 1937, in Harrisburg, Illinois, the only child of Thomas and Julia (Zimmer) Carnett. She graduated from Hammond High School in Indiana. Lucille married the late James Rowe in 1958. She spent her working years raising her two boys, Daniel and Craig, and taking care of their home.
Lucille and James loved riding motorcycle. They had taken many trips across country, including the Appalachian Trail and three trips to California. They were members of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club. Lucille was also very active in the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her two sons Daniel (Carol) Rowe of Ludington and Craig (Julie) Rowe of Hagerstown, Maryland; and her three grandchildren Sarah, Jim and Rachel.
Besides her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband James.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and services are being planned for a later date at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Crown Point, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.